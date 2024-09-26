EPC Sheriff: D49 middle school students charged for bringing airsoft guns to school

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said Thursday afternoon that three students at Horizon Middle School have been charged for bringing airsoft guns to school.

EPCSO said their school resource officer (SRO) assigned to Horizon Middle School received multiple reports Thursday about a student allegedly in possession of a firearm on campus. The SRO notified the school administration and they located the 11-year-old student, who was found to be in possession of an airsoft gun.

The sheriff's office said during the investigation, two additional students were found to be in possession of airsoft guns. They are both 12-years-old.

According to EPCSO, all three students were charged with two misdemeanors, interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions and disorderly conduct.

“I want to impress upon parents and guardians the importance of awareness concerning their children. Who they communicate with, what items they bring to school, and their access to contraband or weapons. While this incident was addressed quickly and without incident, it caused unnecessary fear and the deployment of resources," Sheriff Joe Royball said.

Horizon Middle School is located in the Cimarron Hills area.