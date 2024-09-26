Skip to Content
CBI: Gunnsion police officer arrested and charged with incest

GUNNISON, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Thursday that they arrested a Gunnison police officer Wednesday on the charge of incest.

According to the CBI, 41-year-old Daniel Huff was arrested following a three-week investigation into an allegation that he sexually assaulted an adult woman. The bureau said a request to investigate was made by the 7th Judicial District Attorney's Office after the CBI received a tip of potential abuse involving Officer Huff.

The Gunnison Police Department has placed Huff on administrative leave, per department policy.

