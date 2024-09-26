Caught on camera: fight on school bus involving parent, student, and driver in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are helping investigate a fight on a District 20 bus between a parent, a middle school student, and a bus driver which was all caught on video.

Witnesses say the mother came onto the bus after a dispute between two students, which led to threats being made at an 11-year-old, and punches being thrown at the bus driver.

The parent of the student who took the cell phone video told KRDO13 it was on Tuesday afternoon, just after 4:15 p.m. when a D20 bus full of Mountain Ridge middle schoolers, turned into a chaotic scene at the bus stop, as a parent came on board, and made threats to a student, before getting physical with the bus driver.

In the video, you see a parent, in the black shirt, arguing with, and swinging punches at the bus driver, who has his back to the camera, wearing sunglasses.

He can repeatedly be heard in the video telling the woman "You're not allowed on the bus" while taking hits and fending her off.

Watching the video his daughter captured, leaves Rafeal Madureira, concerned about safety on district transportation.

"She called her mother saying, Mom, I'm scared. And that's the problem. When your kid calls you when they're at school saying, Mom, I'm scared. You fear for the worst, which that's the issue right there," Madureira said

D20 provided the following statement on the incident.

Academy District 20 is working with the Colorado Springs Police Department as they investigate this matter, specifically individuals who entered the bus without permission. District 20 does not comment on ongoing police investigations. However, District 20 seeks to share that all staff, including bus drivers, are obligated to protect students in their care, and our bus driver acted appropriately to remove individuals who were not authorized to enter the bus, and to protect students under his care.

While we cannot share explicit disciplinary actions due to the need to protect student privacy, we can share that appropriate actions are being taken to ensure that student safety remains a top priority. Academy District 20

D20 added over the phone that "Our D20 Security team has taken appropriate action, as a result of the adult situation”

The bus driver, who was caught in the middle of this, is not facing any disciplinary measures. In fact, D20 says after reviewing the video of the incident, they say that the driver acted appropriately in protecting his students as a D20 staff member, and in turning individuals away, who were not allowed to enter that bus.