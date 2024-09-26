Skip to Content
Canadian rapper K’naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City

By Joe Lofaro

    MONTREAL (CTV Network) — Canadian rapper K’naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.

The 47-year-old singer, whose real name is Keinaan Abdi Warsame, is behind the 2009 hit “Wavin’ Flag,” which was a promotional anthem during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

He was arrested on Monday, according to a Quebec City police spokesperson.

The following day, he was in Toronto to receive the SOCAN cultural impact award for the global resonance of “Wavin’ Flag.”

According to the charge sheet, he is accused of sexually assaulting someone between July 16 and 17, 2010, in the provincial capital.

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for April 23, 2025.

CNN Newssource

