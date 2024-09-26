5 things to know for Sept. 26: Hurricane Helene, Middle East, Government shutdown, NYC mayor, Zelensky visit

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Kids say the darndest things — especially if you’re discussing serious topics like politics, religion or the climate crisis. CNN asked 10-year-olds about the November election and received jarring responses on how they view the candidates and the country’s political landscape.

1. Hurricane Helene

A massive storm churning through the Gulf of Mexico is expected to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm surge — how high the water rises above normal levels — could climb to 20 feet along Florida’s Big Bend. The National Weather Service has warned Hurricane Helene could unleash “unsurvivable” conditions in Apalachee Bay. Wind speeds in the storm are expected to reach at least 130 mph, though additional strengthening is possible. Thousands of Florida residents have already been forced to evacuate and nearly the entire state is under alerts. Widespread power outages are also likely across the Southeast. Follow live updates here.

2. Middle East

A diplomatic push is underway to prevent a regional war from erupting in the Middle East, with the US and its allies calling for a 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border as the UN chief urged all sides to “step back from the brink.” The calls for calm come after Israel’s military said it was preparing for a possible ground incursion into Lebanon. It also said it was calling up two reserve brigades for missions in the north. As the conflict escalates, Israel and Hezbollah are trading waves of strikes, forcing tens of thousands in Lebanon to flee their homes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not responded to the ceasefire proposal, his office said in a statement today, adding that reports suggesting there could be a pause were “incorrect.”

3. Government shutdown

Congress on Wednesday approved a spending plan to avert a government shutdown. The agreement will fund the government until December 20 under a narrow continuing resolution advanced by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson. The measure faced opposition from some members of his own conference in the Republican-controlled body, forcing Johnson to seek significant Democratic support. It will next be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Biden applauded Congress for “avoiding a costly government shutdown,” saying in a statement that it gives lawmakers “more time to pass full-year funding bills by the end of this year.”

4. NYC mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on at least one federal criminal charge, multiple sources tell CNN. The indictment follows a monthslong federal investigation by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan, which was reportedly scrutinizing his connection to Turkish officials and businessmen, and campaign donations he received. The charges he is facing are not publicly known at this time. Adams has denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly said that he told members of his campaign and administration to follow the law. In a defiant video message sent out Wednesday, Adams insisted he was not only innocent but that he was not going to step down.

5. Zelensky visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House today where he will make an urgent plea for the Biden administration to continue providing aid to his war-torn country. The precise details of the “victory plan” Zelensky will present in separate meetings with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are unknown. But according to people briefed on the matter, the plan reflects the Ukrainian leader’s appeals for more immediate help countering Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that Russia could use nuclear weapons if Ukraine fires conventional Western missiles into his country.

TODAY’S NUMBER

10

That’s how many people in the US have died from listeria infections linked to recalled Boar’s Head deli meat. Dozens of others have been hospitalized with the outbreak strain of bacteria in 19 states. The CDC continues to advise consumers to check their kitchens for the recalled products that have sell-by dates into October 2024.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“A bird may sing in Kabul, but a girl may not … This is a suppression of the natural law.”

— Actress Meryl Streep, pointing out at the UN General Assembly this week that animals have more rights than women and girls in Afghanistan. According to the Taliban’s own strict interpretation of Islam, a woman’s voice is deemed intimate and so should not be heard singing, reciting or reading out loud. Among several other restrictions, women and girls in the country are also not allowed to work or study beyond grade 6, and their bodies must be fully covered.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

The rise of mocktails

As many Americans try to cut back or cut out alcohol entirely, nonalcoholic beverages are popping up on menus around the US. Watch this video to learn about the rising popularity of mocktails and the “intermittent sobriety” trend.

