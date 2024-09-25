Some of Charles Manson’s cremated remains on display at Michigan museum

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

Click here for updates on this story

MONROE, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan museum that displays human skulls and horror memorabilia now has a vial of Charles Manson’s cremated remains.

Nate Thompson, the owner of the Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe, confirmed on social media earlier this month that they received Manson’s remains nearly seven years after he died.

“There’s a lot of true crime and horror museums in the world, but not many can say they own Manson himself. I am literally holding him in my hand. While it may be a small vial, upon inspection you can see the pieces of bone and ash, which is absolutely crazy. This is on display now,” Thompson said in a Sept. 6 post.

Manson, who led a California-based cult called the Manson Family into a series of crimes, died of natural causes in November 2017 at the age of 83.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of seven people, known as the Tate-LaBianca murders. Prosecutors say he used his influence to order the murders in an attempt to incite a race war. He and other Family members were also convicted in two other murders linked to the cult.

Manson denied ordering the killings.

The Michigan Museum of Horror, located at 44 S. Monroe St. in Monroe, opened in 2022. It showcases human skeletons, coffins, Ouija boards, and more.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.