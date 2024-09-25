Chatsworth cop caught on cam putting foot on chickens neck and killing it



By Xavier Harris

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WRCB) — A Chatsworth police officer is under fire after a video surfaced of him killing a chicken in the street, sparking outrage among community members.

Julie Wooten, founder of Waddle On Inn Rescue, condemned the officer’s actions as inhumane.

“It was gut-wrenching,” Wooten said. “This went on for over 15 minutes, and that should have never happened.”

The video, recorded by a bystander, shows the officer stepping on the chicken’s neck, causing the animal to flap uncontrollably.

Wooten described the scene, stating, “He was literally crushing trachea on this chicken. It was a slow and very painful death.”

Wooten, who has operated her rescue for nearly a decade, noted that she has never seen a chicken treated so poorly.

“Even chickens in Georgia are protected under animal cruelty laws, and that is a clear case of animal cruelty,” she said.

Wooten believes the chickens may have fallen off a truck before the incident, which occurred in a public area where families and children were present. “Families and kids saw this in real-time,” she added.

In response to the outcry, Wooten met with Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Ethridge to discuss measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“When I spoke to him, he was remorseful. He plans to retrain not just that officer, but all of his officers on proper protocols,” Wooten reported.

We reached out to Chief Ethridge for comment, but he has not yet responded,

Wooten emphasized that while many people view chickens as a food source, they should never be killed in such a harsh manner.

“It’s not okay for those who had to witness it, and it’s not okay for people like us who dedicate our lives to saving animals,” she said.

The incident has ignited discussions on animal welfare in the community, with residents calling for accountability and education on the humane treatment of animals.

At this time, the officer has not been identified, nor have any charges been brought up.

