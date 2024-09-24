Sewage seeps into Folsom Lake from problem pipe in El Dorado Hills

By Tori Apodaca

EL DORADO HILLS, California (KMAX, KOVR) — Officials are warning people to stay out of Browns Ravine at Folsom Lake after a pipe leaked sewage into the water Sunday night.

El Dorado Irrigation District spokesperson Jesse Saich said an old pipe on Green Valley Road, just west of Francisco Drive, started leaking at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Within 30 minutes, pump trucks were out there working to suck up as much sewage as possible, but Saich said some sewage water did flow into Folsom Lake.

The stinky sewage also seeped into the gated community Rolling Hills Estates in El Dorado Hills.

“It was brown with stuff floating in it and it was bunching up into certain driveways,” said David Michael, who captured video of the sewage flooding his neighborhood.

Saich said crews repaired the damaged pipe around noon Monday and no sewage services were impacted. They are now testing the water at Browns Ravine, and it could take days before they get the results as to how much sewage got in.

“I don’t know how many days it will take, but we will continue to test until we get the all clear,” Saich said.

Michael’s glad the sewage on his street got swept up on Monday but shocked there has not been any communication to the community about the lake.

CBS13 saw pump trucks out by Folsom Lake on Monday and spotted red signs posted on the way into Browns Ravine reading: “Danger. Raw Sewage. Avoid Contact.”

There was never any formal PSA or warnings posted at other spots around the lake.

Saich said they are only testing the water at Browns Ravine because this only affected that small area, but Michael questions if the rest of the lake is contaminated as well.

“I wouldn’t be going in that water just me personally,” Michael said.

Saich said the irrigation district has followed all its protocols including contacting El Dorado County Environmental Health.

It said that the pipe that leaked the sewage has had problems in the past. That is why it is on a list to get replaced entirely soon.

