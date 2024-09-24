Rare elements powering the future, robo financial advice, path to EU citizenship: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

The slumping job market in the US is taking a toll on people's moods. A consumer survey showed that Americans became more pessimistic about the health of the economy, a key issue in the presidential election.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Volcano discovery: A mysterious type of magma found in extinct volcanoes could contain abundant rare earth elements, which are crucial ingredients for electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies, according to a report. That could lead to other rare earth discoveries, even in the US.

2️⃣ Robo advice: No matter how much money is in the bank, adults are faced with countless financial decisions: paying bills, investing, saving for retirement. If you need help along the way, there are plenty of options. Some people are turning to robo services.

3️⃣ ‘Blood right’: Does your family have roots in Europe? You might have a path to citizenship to your ancestors’ home countries — even if you’ve never been there. Here’s what you should know.

4️⃣ Time’s ticking: Imagine a clock so accurate that it doesn’t lose a second, even after running for 1 billion years. Scientists say they’re closer than ever to achieving that level of timekeeping precision with a nuclear clock.

5️⃣ Precious jewels: A diamond necklace that has been worn at two British coronations is expected to fetch up to $2.8 million at auction. The 18th-century piece weighs about 300 carats and is on public display for the first time in 50 years. Take a look.

Watch this

🦌 Oh deer! Firefighters used ropes to rescue the animal after it got stuck upside down between a house and a garage in Oakland, California. Once free, the deer eagerly returned to the wild.

Top headlines

• CNN Poll: Harris and Trump locked in exceedingly close presidential race

• Evacuations begin in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane strike from Helene

• Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

What’s buzzing

🥤 Soda falls flat: Coca-Cola is discontinuing a new flavor just six months after it hit shelves, marking the end of a disappointing attempt to attract younger drinkers.

Check this out

🦈 Ghost shark: Scientists discovered a new species that lives in the deep ocean waters near Australia and New Zealand. It’s also known as a narrow-nosed spookfish.

$362,000

💰 That’s how much money two women lost after getting scammed by someone pretending to be actor Brad Pitt. Police arrested five people.

Celebrity corner

⭐ Still joking: Dick Van Dyke kept things light-hearted when asked about plans for his 99th birthday in December after skipping a few recent events. “Just praying that I make it,” the comedy legend quipped.

Quiz time

💳 The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing which company of monopolizing the debit card market?

﻿A. Visa

B. Mastercard

C. Bank of America

D. American Express

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Just 20 seconds of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness and improved mental well-being, a recent study found. Here’s how.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. The Justice Department accused Visa of an illegal monopoly that adds to the price of “nearly everything.”

