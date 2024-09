COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Treemont Street. This is near Filmore and I25.

CSPD says that one person was found unconscious and bleeding with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

According to CSPD, the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

CSPD is working to develop suspect information.