Pikes Peak YMCA set to celebrate 146th anniversery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The YMCA of the Pikes Peak region kicked off its Colorado Springs opening 146 years ago with an appearance by former president Theodore Roosevelt. Thursday, they will mark the occasion with a Wild West-themed dinner and auction at Boot Barn Hall to raise money for its community programs.

"The membership fees keep the lights on, but these events are really what helped fund our programs," event director Kate Noonan said. "Our scholarships and financial assistance for all the programs, from our infants to our seniors.

Noonan said it's one of their biggest fundraising events every year. She said it powers everything that makes the YMCA a special resource in the Pikes Peak region.

"We're not just swim lessons and gym equipment. We are community. We are the heart of the community, and anybody who has experience, or is a member, or who does our sports programs, knows that," Noonan said.

The celebration is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A ticket includes a family-style dinner, two drink tickets live music from the SofaKillers, dancing, auctions, and other fundraising games. As of Monday morning, individual tickets were still available for purchase.