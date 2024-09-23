Mystery surrounds fatal vehicle-pedestrian incident in Long Beach

By Rebekah Ludman

September 23, 2024 (LAPost.com) — A male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach and an investigation is underway on Friday.

According to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department, officers were called to Pacific Coast Highway and Pasadena Avenue at 11:51 p.m. on Thursday. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital, where he died, according to police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a Lexus sedan was driving west on Pacific Coast Highway and collided with a pedestrian crossing south across Pacific Coast Highway outside of a marked crosswalk,” police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, according to the press release.

“Speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving do not appear to have contributed to this collision,” police said.

The man’s identity was not immediately available. Anyone with information was urged to call Collision Investigation Detail Detective David Dougherty at 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. People may also submit tips online at LACrimeStoppers.org.

