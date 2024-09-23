Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are apparently distant relatives

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton has learned her special connection with goddaughter Miley Cyrus is even deeper than she originally thought.

Genealogy and family tree tracking site Ancestry announced on Monday that by using “billions of historical records and public family trees,” they’ve discovered that the two music powerhouses are actually seventh cousins, once removed.

Their common ancestor is a man named John Brickey, who was born in Virginia in 1740, according to Ancestry. Brickey is Parton’s sixth great-grandfather and Cyrus’ seventh great-grandfather.

“We’re so close, Miley and I. I’d have thought we’d have been at least third cousins,” Parton said on Monday’s episode of Access Hollywood, reacting to the revelation. “It doesn’t surprise me because she does feel like family.”

Parton is Cyrus’ godmother and previously appeared on several episodes of the Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana” playing Cyrus’ aunt.

The pair have always been vocal about their closeness, something Cyrus touched on in a tribute to Parton that she penned for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

“Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career—she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values,” Cyrus wrote. “She recognizes how impactful her choices will be as one of the most iconic and powerful voices in country music, and she leaves no one behind.”

The timing of this news is poignant considering Parton is gearing up to release her new family-centric album “Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables” in November.

The album will have four-part companion docuseries that delves deeper into Parton’s ancestry, offering “an intimate look at the family’s historical journey from the UK to present-day East Tennessee, enriched by interviews with numerous family members,” according to her website.

