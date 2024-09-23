Man dies after falling 20 feet into container in N. Harris County, officials say

By Web Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An employee at a water treatment facility is dead after falling 20 feet into a container in north Harris County, officials said Monday morning.

SkyEye was over the site in the 24700 block of Kuykendahl Road, where there was still a heavy law enforcement presence at about 10:40 a.m.

First responders confirmed the man dead at the scene, said the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

No other information about how he fell has been released at this time.

