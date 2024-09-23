Hispanic Heritage Month: Local artist helps bring to life the spirit of “Olympic City USA”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- You've probably seen his art around the City of Colorado Springs. One of Bernard Sandoval's artworks is featured off I-25 at the Colorado Springs sign and another is currently located on the campus of the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

Bernard Sandoval has loved art since he was a kid, but it wasn't until 1999 that he started his own advertising firm and his art really took off. When people first drive north into Colorado Springs they are sure to see the welcome sign that states "Colorado Springs Olympic City USA."

That flame that stands on the left side of the welcome sign was created and made by Sandoval and his father.

Since the start of his career, Sandoval said his goal has been to create art that lasts more than a lifetime. This is exactly what he has done in Colorado Springs.

"People collecting my art and having clients all over the world regionally, nationally and the Olympic city U.S.A brand getting out there nationally and internationally makes us feel great. This project that started out as, like I said, a civil or civic project has now turned into something that's very powerful," Bernard Sandoval, Colorado Springs Artist.

Sandoval said he has several more projects up his sleeve, but he's keeping them a secret for now.