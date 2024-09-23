7-year-old girl has dream come true singing national anthem at game

By Jason Burger

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — At a Southmoore football game on Thursday, a 7-year-old girl named Scout lived out her dream of singing in front of a huge crowd.

It takes a lot of guts to sing the national anthem publicly, much less do it when you’re 7 years old. KOCO 5 caught up with Scout Terrel at the game and asked her how long she’s been a pro at this.

“Um, about four years now,” Scout said.

And her biggest motivation?

“Making people happy,” she said.

Despite the long lyrics in the song, she acted like it was no big deal.

“My mom, every day, would be just singing in the car, and I would follow along with her,” Scout said.

The young singer has come a long way to get to this point. In 2018, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disease called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH.

But after lots of treatment, she beat her disease and has been in remission since 2020.

She’s got bigger dreams than just singing at a high school football game.

“My dream is to sing at an OU game,” Scout said.

