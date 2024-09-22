Dwayne Johnson meets students from Apalachee High School during visit to Atlanta set

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helped put smiles on the faces of some students from Apalachee High School, where earlier this month a gunman killed four people and injured nine others.

On Saturday, Johnson posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram showcasing his visit with students, identified by Johnson as members of the school’s football team.

“Sometimes one of the best paths to begin the healing journey is through our smiles, laughter and joy,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, 14-year-old student Colt Gray was charged with four counts of felony murder after prosecutors said he committed the deadliest US school shooting since the March 2023 rampage at the Covenant School in Nashville. Two students and two teachers were killed, including assistant football coach Richard Aspinwall.

Gray will be tried as an adult and if convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

His father, Colin Gray, 54, bought the gun allegedly used in the shooting and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Johnson called the shooting a “unimaginable tragedy.”

“I didn’t know what to expect when I walked in to meet them – I was absolutely BLOWN AWAY by their spirit and energy,” he wrote. “I looked these kids in their eyes and hugged ‘em – I know they’re in great pain, but man are they resilient and staying strong.”

The meet-up took place at the Atlanta soundstages where Johnson is currently filming a project, he said. He did not indicate the title.

In one photo Johnson shared, a sign that paid tribute to Aspinwall can be seen. It read, “We love you Coach A.”

“I can’t begin to imagine what these players and all the students, teachers & staff of Apalachee High are going through right now, but I’m here in any and every way I can be – to give my support and love to them and their families as they begin their healing journey,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson indicated that it is his intention to attend the team’s first home game of the season.

He added in another post, “To see them smile big with joy and have some fun, made my heart full.”

CNN has reached out to Apalachee High School for comment and more information.

