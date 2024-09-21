Zelensky says long-range weapons approval key part of his ‘victory plan’ as US visit nears

By Victoria Butenko, Maria Kostenko and Chris Liakos, CNN

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN that Ukraine’s request to use long-range missiles on targets inside Russia is part of his “victory plan,” that he is due to present to US officials next week.

Zelensky has been pushing Ukraine’s allies to ease restrictions on weapons and although there have been signs of the US shifting its stance he said they are yet to be given the go-ahead.

“We do have long-range weapons. But let’s just say not the amount we need.” Zelensky said Friday, adding that “neither the US nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on the territory of Russia.”

Speaking to journalists, Zelensky blamed the allies’ hesitation to authorize such use on escalations fears.

“There are many different factors, someone is talking about something, someone is negotiating with someone, for someone it is indeed an escalation. I think Biden is actually receiving information from his circle today that there may be an escalation. However, and this is important, not all of his entourage think so. And that’s an achievement, that not all of his entourage thinks so,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader said he was hopeful his arguments would be heard next week.

“We have had some decisions in the history of our relationship with Biden, some very interesting and difficult dialogues. He would later change his mind,” he said.

Zelensky added that, besides Biden, he would also meet the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I want to see what she thinks about this victory plan. As I told you, the plan includes not only what is needed from Biden today. But it also includes the fact that we will have a different situation after November. That is, there will be a new president in the United States. And we need to talk to each of the candidates about their perception of this,” he said.

He added that he will also “definitely” have a meeting with former president, Donald Trump, who in a recent debate refused to say if he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

Zelensky is expected to visit the US next week, taking part at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Ammunition depots hit

Ukrainian officials meanwhile said on Saturday that they struck two ammunition facilities in Russia’s Krasnodar and Tver regions, part of continued efforts to degrade Russian military infrastructure.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Saturday, that the Tikhoretsk arsenal in Russia’s Krasnodar region was targeted overnight in a joint operation with country’s Security Service (SBU), claiming that the facility is “one of the three largest ammunition storage bases of the occupiers and is one of the key facilities in the logistics system of the Russian troops.”

In a post on Telegram overnight, Krasnodar governor Veniamin Kondratiev acknowledged what he said was a “terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime,” but did not mention any ammunition depot being hit. He said that two drones were intercepted with its falling debris causing a fire, leading to the temporary evacuation of nearby settlements.

A second facility, allegedly used to store Iskander tactical missile systems and Tochka-U tactical missile systems, was also hit overnight further inside Russia, near the village of Oktyabrskiy, Tver region, a Ukrainian security source familiar with the situation told CNN on Saturday.

“The SBU, jointly with the entire Ukrainian Defense Forces, is systematically reducing the enemy’s missile and artillery potential,” the source said.

On Wednesday, Ukraine claimed it destroyed a large Russian ammunition depot in the western Russian region of Tver.

“Today, it was the next largest depot – one of the enemy’s important logistics facilities where ammunition was stored for attacks on Ukraine” said the source,” the source added on Saturday.

CNN cannot confirm the Ukrainian claims and Russian authorities have not commented on ammunition depots being hit overnight.

CNN's Darya Tarasova contributed to this report.