Santa Rosa teen who joked about shooting up school found with boxcutter, police say

SANTA ROSA, California (KPIX) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday said they issued an arrest citation for a 14-year-old boy who was overheard saying he was going to shoot up his school and was later found with a boxcutter on his middle school campus.

According to a Santa Rosa Police Department Facebook post, on Thursday morning, officers investigated an anonymous tip they received about a student at Slater Middle School making verbal threats that he was going to “shoot up” his school and the school of a friend he was sitting with on a city bus. Police said the student also bragged about being in possession of large quantities of illicit narcotics, according to the community member who called in the tip to police.

The incident was convincing enough for the community member to take down details of the conversation between numerous juveniles and a photo of the student in question to provide to police. An officer went to Slater Middle School at approximately 7:45 a.m. and met with school staff. Administrators quickly identified the student and brought the 14-year-old boy into the office without alarming the rest of the student body.

The student’s person and backpack were searched and a small, closed boxcutter was found in his pocket. The student did not have any additional weapons, contraband, or narcotics in his possession, police said. Officers also conducted a search of his residence, which turned up no weapons or narcotics.

The investigating officer ultimately determined the student was joking with friends and had no intention of bringing a firearm to school. However, the teen was issued an arrest citation for possession of a knife or cutting instrument on a school campus and released into the custody of his mother.

“Making threats—whether in person, online, or through any other medium—is not only a violation of school policies but also a criminal offense that can lead to severe consequences,” the Facebook post read. “Students found to be making threats may face disciplinary actions, including suspension or expulsion, as well as potential legal repercussions that can impact their future.”

Police also urged parents to openly discuss the implications of making threats with their children and encourage their children to think critically about their words and actions as well as suggesting they report any concerning behavior to trusted adults or authorities.

Polic noted that all middle and high schools in the Santa Rosa City Schools District utilize the STOPit app, which allows for the immediate and anonymous sharing of information with school administrators. Students can submit anonymous tips and upload photos and videos through the app, which is immediately received by designated school officials.

