Ellicott provides new information regarding lockdown and early dismissal of students

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Ellicott School District 22 released more information regarding the situation that caused the district to lockdown and be shut down early on Sept. 19.

The district says that the situation was not related to the hoax threats that have been circulating online.

D22 says that the high school principal was alerted that a gun was missing from a car on school grounds. Out of an abundance of caution, the entire district was placed on lockdown at 8:45 a.m.

According to D22, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) responded to help secure the schools and search buildings, backpacks, and students at the high school. The District told KRDO13 that EPSO was not responding when KRDO13 called to get information about the lockdown. EPSO said they had a school resource office there.

During the lockdown, the district also says that backpacks and the premises of the elementary and middle schools were searched.

D22 says that the following were the main factors when deciding to put the school on lockdown.

To ensure that there was no presence of a weapon on school grounds.

To ensure students were not going to be moved into a situation or location that would increase the security risk.

All students were able to be 100% accounted for.

The Administration prioritized the evacuation of secondary students first for the following reason:

The search of the secondary buildings was completed.

Older siblings would be at home when the elementary students were released.

Security concerns were specific to the high school and middle school.

According to the district, they initially planned to have students evacuate to an off-site location for reunification with parents. That plan was disrupted when it was leaked to media outlets and on social media. The district then says they shifted plans.

D22 says that they acknowledge the change in plan and limited communication caused issues and concerns for all involved. Additionally, the district was not adequately prepared to handle the influx of parents who began to show up at the front doors and parking lots of the schools when students were already en route to their homes. With regards to the actions taken at the elementary school during parent pick up and loading of the buses, El Paso County Sheriffs took over control of that building and directed actions as parents were becoming agitated.

According to the district, the lack of concise communication with parents and guardians resulted in key staff being taken away from their assigned responsibilities. The staff and administrators kept the primary focus in mind which was the continued safety of the students.

The district says that they will be studying the incident to become better.

The Superintendent said that he wanted to reiterate the following items.

This is an ongoing situation, we are not through with investigating- as there are reports on Social Media or students reporting behaviors, we must be diligent and follow up on. There are a lot of rumors, false reports, and speculations to sift through.

In situations or events similar to this- students can’t be released to siblings, relatives, or friends/neighbors if they are not on our emergency contact list. We will work with parents to ensure all contact information is up to date.

Students who drive to school must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and school-issued parking pass. Vehicles without a parking pass will be towed, including vehicles parked at other buildings or just off campus.

The District Staff has a responsibility to ensure the safety of every student and follow established emergency protocols and procedures.

KRDO13 contacted EPSO as soon as we learned that the school was on lockdown and EPSO said that the threat was not credible and that the district had made the decision to shut down early. KRDO13 has reached out to EPSO for clarification.