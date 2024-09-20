Chad Daybell house is getting demolished

By Nate Sunderland

SALEM, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — The buildings on Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property — including his former home — are being demolished Friday morning.

SJ Healing Crossroads, a local nonprofit group, took ownership of the 3.75-acre lot at 202 North 1900 East earlier this month. Plans to demolish the property were immediately put in place.

The demolition is being completed by companies that volunteered their time and equipment. The companies include Taylor Excavation, Tupper Excavating, Depatco, Anderson Earthworks, Double JJ Dirt Works, Tupco, POCONO Coast West, and Chad Ball Construction.

The future plans for the property have not been disclosed.

Lori and Chad Daybell were both found guilty in separate Idaho trials of murdering Lori’s two children – Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan – and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori was sentenced to serve life in prison and a jury sentenced Chad to the death penalty.

The children were found buried behind his house and Tammy was killed inside.

Chad’s daughter and her family have been living in the home since her father was arrested on murder charges. They moved out last month.

John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, became the owner of the property in 2021 after Daybell’s arrest. He sold the property to the nonprofit group.

The house had four bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. It was nearly 1,900 square feet.

