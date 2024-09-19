New York magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi placed on leave after disclosing RFK relationship

By Brian Stelter, CNN

New York (CNN) — One of America’s most acclaimed magazine writers, Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine, has been placed on leave while a “third-party review” is conducted after the publication said Nuzzi disclosed that she “had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”

While the magazine did not identify the subject, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN that the relationship was with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who ran for president as an independent candidate and recently endorsed Donald Trump. The person said the relationship was emotional and digital in nature, not physical.

A Kennedy spokesperson told CNN, “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”

The alleged relationship was first reported on Thursday night by Oliver Darcy in Status.

In a statement to CNN, Nuzzi said her relationship with a reporting subject had “turned personal” and that she regretted not disclosing it to the publication.

“Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal. During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” she said. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

In a note to readers, New York magazine said Nuzzi is “currently on leave,” and the publication is “conducting a more thorough third-party review.”

Nuzzi penned a profile of Kennedy last November and has written numerous other features about Trump and the 2024 campaign since then.

According to the magazine, Nuzzi “recently” acknowledged a relationship with a reporting subject, which was a “violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”

“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” the New York magazine statement added.

The magazine also said that “an internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias.” Still, the magazine said, “we regret this violation of our readers’ trust.”

