Ellicott schools shut down for the day, Sheriff’s Office says threat isn’t credible

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Ellicott schools are releasing students for today after going on lockdown due to a threat they received, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that the threat is not credible and that the school made the decision to shut down for the day.

This comes just a day after two students from two separate schools were charged after deputies say they spread false information about school threats to schools locally and nationwide.

RELATED: Two El Paso County students charged for spreading false school threat information

The students are accused of reposting false and misleading information on social media and disrupting school attendance and operations. The sheriff's office would not confirm what the exact social media post said or where it was posted.

It is unclear if the threat Ellicott received is connected to the two students that were arrested.