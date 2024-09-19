Skip to Content
News

Colorado vs. Texas “Tomato War” returns after a year away

By
Published 12:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado v.s. Texas tomato war will make its return this Saturday after a long year off!    

 The event pits native Coloradans against "Texas invaders" who frequently vacation and move into the state.     

KRDO13's Bradley Davis is one of those imposters, he's with a veteran on the Colorado side to tell us more about this rivalry.      

The event will be in Poncha Springs this year! You can click here for more information.

The full story can be watched above.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content