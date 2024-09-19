Colorado vs. Texas “Tomato War” returns after a year away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado v.s. Texas tomato war will make its return this Saturday after a long year off!

The event pits native Coloradans against "Texas invaders" who frequently vacation and move into the state.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis is one of those imposters, he's with a veteran on the Colorado side to tell us more about this rivalry.

The event will be in Poncha Springs this year! You can click here for more information.

The full story can be watched above.