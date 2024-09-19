‘Another day in Miami’: FBI raids luxury home with long guns, tactical gear

By Joe Roetz, Kevin Boulandier and Alex Browning

MIAMI (WSVN) — The FBI conducted a raid at a luxury home in Miami.

FBI officials said agents were carrying out “court-ordered law enforcement activity” at a house near the intersection of Northeast 83rd Street and Northeast 12th Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Viewer video shared with 7News shows agents dressed in camouflage as they fired flashbangs into the home and drew their long guns.

Other videos showed federal investigators bringing heavy artillery and rummaging through some items inside the house.

An officer told 7News that it was “another day in Miami.”

Three tow trucks were spotted entering the neighborhood.

Neighbors in the area said they were caught off-guard.

“It sounded like flashbang grenades. We saw smoke coming out by the garage,” said a witness who identified himself as Ralph. “When I looked up, I saw the SWAT coming up on the Intracoastal here. I could hear folks screaming or hollering, at least one or two people holler and scream or something.”

Neighbors told 7News the home is a rental.

“That’s a two-story house, but they’re always having parties and things there,” said witness Beth Felsen.

Agents remained in the neighborhood as the investigation lingered into the night, with Miami Police providing assistance.

Ralph said the agents were doing their job.

“Whatever they did, they did their job well, because we haven’t heard anything. I commend Miami PD or SWAT, or whatever they were; they did their job well,” he said.

Other neighbors who live in the quiet area want answers.

“I hope so. I’d like to know what’s going on, but I would like to go home,” said Felsen.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was home at the time of the raid.

