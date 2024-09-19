Sheriff arrested in fatal shooting of district judge in Kentucky, state police say

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A Kentucky sheriff has been arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a district judge inside a courthouse, Kentucky State Police said.

District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, was found with multiple gunshots and he was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines shot Mullins after an argument inside the courthouse, according to state police.

Stines has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, state poice added. It is unknown if Stines has an attorney.

“There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Facebook post.

The shooting took place at the Letcher County courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky, County Coroner Perry Fowler told CNN.

The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of the “tragic” incident in Letcher County, the court said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time,” the statement read.

CNN has reached out to the county’s executive judge for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

