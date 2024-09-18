Speaker Johnson sets up vote on doomed funding plan as shutdown deadline looms

By Clare Foran and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Speaker Mike Johnson is moving ahead with a vote on a six-month GOP government funding plan that is expected to fail, a move that will put Republican divisions on full display but could then allow the Louisiana Republican to pivot as the threat of a shutdown looms.

Johnson has announced that the House will vote Wednesday on the six-month funding extension, which includes a controversial measure that targets non-citizen voting.

The speaker pulled a vote on the legislation last week after enough House Republicans came out against the spending plan to sink it. But Johnson has been under pressure from conservatives and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to take action on election security as Trump continues to sow doubts over election integrity in the run-up to November.

Two GOP aides told CNN the plan to put the bill on the floor this week is aimed at demonstrating it will fail, which would allow the speaker to move on to a plan B, though it is unclear what that will be. Government funding runs out at the end of the month.

The GOP funding proposal is viewed as a non-starter for Senate Democrats and a “clean” funding extension that does not include the voting measure is widely viewed on Capitol Hill as the only viable way to avert a shutdown.

Johnson faces a major challenge in navigating the government funding fight as he presides over an extremely narrow majority and has little margin for error.

The six-month funding plan from House Republicans would extend government funding until March 2025. The proposal includes the SAVE Act, a GOP-led bill that passed the House on a standalone basis in July and would require documentary proof of US citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, despite the fact that is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.

Trump has said that if Republicans don’t receive “absolute assurances” on election security, they should not pass a funding extension.

“Congress has an immediate obligation to do two things: responsibly fund the federal government and ensure the security of our elections,” Johnson said on Tuesday announcing the planned vote.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday of the speaker’s plan to hold a vote on the GOP funding proposal, “the only thing that will accomplish is make clear that he’s running into a dead end. We must have a bipartisan plan instead.”

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.