COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for help locating a missing at-risk adult, 45-year-old Abbie Hefner.

CSPD says that Abbie was last seen today, Sept. 18, 2024, around 12:00 p.m. in the area of North Chelton Road and Platte Avenue. She was wearing a blue & black hoodie, black pants, Nike sneakers & sunglasses.

If you know of Abbie’s whereabouts, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.