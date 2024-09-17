Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify suspects in armed robbery at Dollar General in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO)- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Pueblo West.

According to the PCSO, the man seen in the picture above was wearing a Raiders hat, a black hoodie with a skeleton on the back, camo cargo shorts, long black socks, and dark shoes. He was also wearing a black face mask. The woman seen in the picture was wearing a black Puma hoodie, black leggings, dark shoes, and a red bandana on her face.

The pair left the Dollar General, located at 906 E Gold Drive, in an unknown vehicle.

If you recognize either of these people or have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250. Or, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.