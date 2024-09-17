Skip to Content
CSPD: Missing teen last seen in Downtown Colorado Springs

Bruce Knight Jr.
CSPD
Bruce Knight Jr.
today at 8:37 PM
Published 8:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old

According to CSPD, 16-year-old Burce Knight Jr. was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday in "the downtown area." He was wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, and black dress shoes. Bruce is described as a Black male, 5'11" tall, and weighing 110 pounds,

If you have any information on Bruce's whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

