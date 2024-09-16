Why the Earth shook for nine days, war on shoplifting, Dolphins QB’s future: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

1️⃣ Mysterious vibration: A landslide triggered a 650-foot mega-tsunami in Greenland that caused the Earth to shake for nine days last year. Scientists finally know why but say it offers an alarming insight into the future.

2️⃣ War on shoplifting: A year ago, America’s stores sounded the alarm on theft. They closed stores in major cities, hired extra security and locked up merchandise. Their efforts to address the problems are working, but there are still questions about how severe the crisis was in the first place.

3️⃣ Easter Island theory: The remote region has long been a place of intrigue. Some experts have used it as a cautionary tale of how the exploitation of limited resources can result in catastrophic population decline. Now new evidence debunks the contentious theory and helps shed light on the island’s past.

4️⃣ Emotional eating: Food is more than just nourishment — it has ties to culture and emotions, such as celebrating an accomplishment. Experts explain the problem with thinking of food as just fuel and how to have a better relationship with eating.

5️⃣ Concussions in football: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does not plan to retire after sustaining the latest of several career concussions last week, sources tell NFL Network. The 26-year-old has a history of concussions. He suffered multiple in the 2022 season and said in 2023 that he had considered stepping away from football “for a time.”

🐻 Baring it all: Sometimes after a long week, you need a trip to the beach to take a dip in the water and feel the sand between your toes. In California, one bear had the same idea. Beachgoers were surprised to see the animal casually strolling through the busy area and taking a swim.

• Law enforcement reveals more details on apparent Trump assassination attempt. Follow live updates

• White House calls deleted Elon Musk post about assassination attempts ‘irresponsible’

• Titan submersible sent its final message 6 seconds before contact was lost, investigators say at hearing

📸 Bold statement: “Reservation Dogs” star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai had a powerful message behind his Emmys red carpet look in support of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The actor, who is of Oji-Cree First Nations descent, wrote on Instagram, “I did this for those who ain’t here, not 4 me, not 4 y’all.”

👑 If you happen to have about that much money lying around, a once-favored holiday destination for Queen Victoria could be all yours. Up for sale, the Tuscan villa boasts 23 bedrooms, lush gardens and an ancient swimming pool.

🏈 Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis opted not to throw the ball on a key third down in the NFL team’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Why? (Bonus: Who won the game?)

﻿A. He injured his knee

B. He sneezed

C. Taylor Swift distracted him

D. The center threw up on the ball

📱Put the phone down: Parents who stare at their screens instead of talking to their kids aren’t just modeling poor behavior — they could be hindering their children’s language development, a new study found.

👩‍❤️‍👨 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Iga Olszak and Vlad Dimovski met as teenagers on vacation in Greece. They quickly became inseparable, spending every day together, hiking or simply just talking. But then summer ended and they eventually lost touch. A decade later, after breakups and a divorce, the two reconnected. What happened next was unexpected.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Yup, that really happened — and Green Bay still won the game despite the very bizarre moment.

