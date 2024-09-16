State licsenced plastic suregon charged in Sunday morning shooting spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A licensed plastic surgeon in the state of Colorado is facing charges stemming from a Sunday morning shooting spree that spanned four different locations and sent one man to the hospital.

Colorado Springs Police charged Rupesh Jain, 53, with five different felonies in connection to a shooting spree that injured one man on Sunday morning.

The charges are as follows:

Aggravated Robbery (F3)

2nd Degree Assault (F4)

Two counts of Criminal Mischief, $20,000 - $100,000, (F4)

Criminal Mischief, $5,000, (F5)

Four counts of Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (F5)

12 counts of Reckless Endangerment (M2)

The arrest affidavit states Colorado Springs Police officers originally received a call at 6:15 a.m. from a woman who said her friend had been shot through a wall. Once officers arrived on the scene they found Laken Duerschmidt, 25, with a gunshot wound in his right forearm.

Officers say they found multiple shell casings on the floor, 12 bullet holes in one wall, along with mail addressed to Rupesh Jain.

Just before 6:48 a.m., another call came in about a shooting at the KeyBank on Hartsel Drive.

Documents show that when officers arrived they found broken windows and an ATM riddled with bullet holes. This is the same keybank, which less than a two months ago, Jain allegedly threatened to shoot up. But bank staff did not press charges.

The arrest affidavit alleges Jain also fired shots into another KeyBank location and a Village Inn just before 7 a.m. The manager of the breakfast chain told police Jain requested a key lime pie after firing shots into the front door.

Jain was supposed to face a judge today but that hearing has been pushed back to tomorrow.

While Jain is still actively licensed as a plastic surgeon KRDO13 Investigates could not find a medical center where he is actively practicing in Colorado Springs.