Milwaukee’s city leaders call for controversial ‘Swastika-Star of David’ mural to be taken down

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee’s city leaders are now calling for a controversial mural in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood to be taken down.

The mural that replaced the mural of Breonna Taylor sitting at Holton and Locust streets shows the Star of David intertwined with a swastika alongside the message, “The irony of becoming what you once hated.”

“Blown-out buildings, which is reflective of the bombs,” Atta said.

Atta is Palestinian and a strong critic of the war between Israel and Hamas.

“I basically provided a concept of wanting to showcase the atrocities being committed against Palestinian people,” Atta said.

The mural is getting a strong reaction from the community.

“This is the 30s in Germany all over again,” said Felix Bendler, who stopped by to see the mural Friday.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation’s president and CEO, Miryam Rosensweig, called the mural hurtful.

“He intertwined an image of the Star of David, implying all Jews, not even Jews in Israel or the Israeli government, then included one of the most painful symbols of hatred against the Jews, the swastika,” Rosensweig said.

In a joint statement Saturday, 14 out of 15 Milwaukee Common Council members said, in part, “While calling on all to respect private property and First Amendment rights, it is also important to call out those who import symbols of division, hatred and violence to our community.”

The statement added, “We are requesting the property owner take it down in a spirit of healing.”

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, the only Common Council member who did not sign the joint statement, provided his own statement Saturday night that says, in part, “The use of any symbols or signs, such as the swastika the mural portrays, that have deep-rooted association with hatred and violence should be unacceptable and rejected in the strongest possible terms.”

Westmoreland added, “I would urge the owner of the building to consider all of the outrage that has been voiced in recent days and offer a different version of the sign and message that is attempting to be portrayed.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also said he wants the mural taken down.

Atta has not shared his response with WISN 12 News.

On Sept. 15, WISN 12 News saw that the mural had been covered up, and part of it was ripped and lying on the ground.

It’s unclear who covered the mural and damaged it.

