5 things to know for Sept. 16: Trump, Emmy Awards, Severe weather, Middle East, SpaceX

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump

The FBI is investigating an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf club on Sunday. Trump is safe and was not harmed in the incident, his campaign said. It comes just two months after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement sources on Sunday identified the person detained as a 58-year-old owner of a small construction company in Hawaii who frequently criticized Trump on social media. The man was detained shortly after the Secret Service spotted a rifle barrel sticking through the fence of the golf course and agents fired at a man who was in the bushes along the perimeter. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued statements condemning political violence, adding that they will ensure that the Secret Service has all the resources necessary to protect the former president.

2. Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor the best in American television, were handed out Sunday in Los Angeles. It was a huge night for the historical epic “Shōgun,” which became the first ever non-English language series to win best drama, along with wins for lead actor, actress and directing. The comedy category saw big wins for the FX hit “The Bear,” including for star Jeremy Allen White. But it was “Hacks” — a women-led series about an aging stand-up and a young comedy writer — that took the outstanding comedy series prize. The Netflix show “Baby Reindeer” won the Emmy for outstanding limited series, anthology or TV movie. The show’s creator Richard Gadd won writing and acting Emmys, and supporting actress Jessica Gunning also took home a statuette for her performance. Here’s a list of all the winners.

3. Severe weather

Some of the heaviest rain in decades hit parts of central and eastern Europe over the weekend, causing flooding and widespread disruptions. A low pressure system dubbed Storm Boris dumped months’ worth of rain onto several of Europe’s historic capitals, including Vienna, Bratislava and Prague. Red alerts, the highest-level warning, are still in effect for portions of Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia. At least eight people have died, authorities said. Meanwhile, Shanghai was brought to a standstill today by what China says is the city’s strongest storm in seven decades. Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in a suburb southeast of the metropolis with wind speeds of 80 mph, the equivalent of a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane.

4. Middle East

The Israeli military says that three Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza in December were “most likely” killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike. Recovering the hostages captured by Hamas on October 7 is one of the main goals of Israel’s campaign in Gaza as pressure builds to end the humanitarian crisis in the region. US officials are trying to get both sides to agree to a deal first laid out by President Biden in May. The three-phase proposal pairs the release of hostages with a “full and complete ceasefire.” Since then talks have stalled and both sides have pointed to what they see as glaring holes in the framework, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting that Israel’s forces will never leave the stretch along the Egypt-Gaza border known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

5. SpaceX

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn all-civilian crew returned to Earth Sunday after a five-day mission to orbit that included the world’s first commercial spacewalk. The Crew Dragon capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida at 3:37 a.m. ET, concluding the high-risk event. The Polaris Dawn mission made history as it reached a higher altitude than any human has traveled in five decades. A spacewalk conducted on Thursday also marked the first time such an endeavor has been completed by a privately funded and operated mission. The crew’s apogee — or farthest point from Earth — made two crew members the first women ever to fly so far from our planet.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Mid-Autumn Festival: Mooncakes, lanterns and so much more

The Mid-Autumn Festival, or the Moon Festival, falls on September 17. Here are tips on how to join the massive full moon party.

Penguin wins New Zealand’s bird of the year

A shy penguin won New Zealand’s fiercely fought avian election today.

A’ja Wilson and rookie Caitlin Clark smash WNBA records

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark both broke WNBA records Sunday, with Wilson becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season and Clark breaking the rookie scoring record.

Making arts and crafts improves your mental health

Searching for a new hobby? Scientists say engaging in arts and crafts improves your mental health as much as having a job.

Scenic fall drives where you can get your foliage fix this year

From New England to the West, here are six scenic roadways where you can enjoy autumn leaves and more.

IN MEMORIAM

Tito Jackson, one of the brothers of the iconic group the Jackson 5, has died, his sons announced Sunday. He was 70. The family group included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and global superstar Michael Jackson. The Jackson 5 was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and produced several No. 1 hits in the 1970s including “ABC,” “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

$2 million

That’s nearly how much Home Depot will pay to settle a civil enforcement claim for overcharging customers. The complaint filed in San Diego Superior Court said that when people at the home improvement store brought an item to checkout, they would be charged more money than was written on the shelf tag or on the item itself.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m the best fighter in the world.”

— Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, celebrating his win Saturday against Edgar Berlanda to retain his unified super middleweight world title. He won by unanimous decision after the pair clashed at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on a date that had extra significance for Álvarez as it came over Mexican Independence Day weekend.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

A funny CNN blooper

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander accidentally triggered fireworks graphics as he appeared on CNN News Central! See the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.