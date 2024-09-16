10-year-old dies after being hit by car on westbound U.S. 50

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A 10-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle on westbound U.S. 50 early Monday morning.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the child was pronounced dead on scene. Deputies are currently en route to the crash.

Roads are shut down a mile east of Pueblo at Mile Point 323. CDOT warns drivers to expect closures and delays in their commutes.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.