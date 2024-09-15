Trump is ‘safe following gunshots in his vicinity,’ campaign says in statement

By Kate Sullivan and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump campaign on Sunday said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

The former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The course was immediately locked down, according to a source familiar.

This story is breaking and will be updated.