Skip to Content
News

Trump is ‘safe following gunshots in his vicinity,’ campaign says in statement

Former President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association on September 14, in Las Vegas. The Trump campaign on September 15 said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”
Alex Brandon/AP via CNN Newsource
Former President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop at the Las Vegas Police Protective Association on September 14, in Las Vegas. The Trump campaign on September 15 said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”
By
New
Published 12:52 PM

By Kate Sullivan and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump campaign on Sunday said former President Donald Trump is “safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that did not provide additional details.

The former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The course was immediately locked down, according to a source familiar.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content