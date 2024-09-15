Tropical storm warnings issued for the Carolina coast as forecasters predict heavy rain and coastal flood threat

By Elisa Raffa, CNN

(CNN) — Forecasters have issued tropical storm warnings for coastal areas of the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight, which hasn’t formed but is predicted to soon, is expected to bring impacts within 48 hours from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina.

Tropical storm-force conditions could start as soon as Sunday night along the coast.

The National Hurricane Center adds, “The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

The forecast calls for 1 to 3 feet of storm surge at South Santee River, South Carolina, to Oregon Inlet, North Carolina; Neuse and Bay Rivers, North Carolina; and Pamlico and Pungo Rivers, North Carolina.

The unorganized disturbance has maximum sustained winds estimated to be 45 mph and is moving northwest at 7 mph, hurricane center forecasters said in their 8 p.m. ET update. The potential tropical cyclone sits 140 miles east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday, acquiring the name Helene. “On the forecast track, the center of the system should reach the coast within the warning area on Monday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

The disturbance could strengthen in the hours before landfall because of the very warm waters in the Atlantic and relatively low wind shear, according to the hurricane center.

Heavy rain will be a concern going into the work week. “Through Wednesday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight will bring 3 to 6 inches of rainfall with isolated totals near 8 inches across northern and northeast portions of South Carolina along with the North Carolina Coastal Plain,” forecasters said.

The forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with isolated totals up to 6 inches stretching north into Virginia. “This rainfall could lead to isolated to scattered flash and urban flooding and minor river flooding,” forecasters warn.

As with all spinning, landfalling tropical systems, a couple of tornadoes are possible and some may touch down across eastern North Carolina on Monday.

The heavy rain will trek north through the work week. “The system will bring the potential for scattered flash and urban flooding and minor river flooding across eastern North Carolina and northeast South Carolina from tonight into early Tuesday. There is also a risk of isolated flash and urban flooding across much of the Mid-Atlantic region through Wednesday,” forecasters said.

