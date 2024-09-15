Teens learning safe driving through simulated dangers

By Jack Springgate

DETROIT (WWJ) — A driving program in Ypsilanti is training teens to be ready on the road.

B.R.A.K.E.S. shows teens what it feels like to to handle five of the most common dangerous driving experiences. Modules include panic braking, skid recovery, crash avoidance, distraction and drop wheel.

“These are lifesaving skills,” said Brendon Short, B.R.A.K.E.S. trainer. “To learn how the vehicle operates and to how weight transfer play a big part in braking or skid recovery. That’s what we’re really here to teach.”

Mikaiya Rawlins completed the course and she said she’s thankful her first experiences with these scary driving moments happened in this controlled environment and not on an actual roadway.

“When we were doing the distracted driving, my instructor had us put on ‘impaired goggles’ and he had these books and was like read these books,” Mikaiya Rawlins said. “I was trying to read them out loud and I was trying to drive at the same time and I ended up hitting the poster of the person. I know if it was real life, if it was raining or snowing, it would have been much worse than it was today.”

Not only does she feel more confidence when she’s in the driver’s seat, but so does her father.

“I have a little bit more confidence in her behind the wheel because she has more confidence in herself because she understands the mechanics behind this vehicle,” Kimanti Rawlins said. “She got to understand how a car is supposed to react and how a car isn’t supposed to react depending on speed, braking and how you’re driving it.”

Parents like Sharon Koss definitely picked up some pointers while watching from a safe distance.

“I’m going to look back at the little sheet we got and keep reviewing the things that I need to do,” Koss said. “I just want to be safe to be a good model for them, but also for myself. I don’t want to be in an accident.”

The course is free for kids and parents.

Teens who completed it are 64% less likely to get in a crash within their first three years behind the wheel.

