CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Colorado Department of Transit, I-25 southbound between RidgeGate Parkway and Castle Pines Parkway has been closed to due to a crash.

CDOT says drivers traveling southbound toward Colorado Springs should detour at RidgeGate Parkway, exit 192, then re-enter at Castle Pines Parkway.

