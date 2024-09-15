By Francis Page, Jr.

September 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Honoring Our Heroes: H-E-B’s Annual Helping Heroes Initiative Celebrates First Responders Across Texas Francis Page Jr. | 9/15/2024, 6:50 p.m. In a heartfelt display of gratitude and solidarity, H-E-B once again rallied its Partners for the 20th Annual Helping Heroes … In a heartfelt display of gratitude and solidarity, H-E-B once again rallied its Partners for the 20th Annual Helping Heroes initiative, celebrating the heroic first responders who serve Texas communities. This year, the program was a resounding success, with more than 300 H-E-B stores and work locations joining hands to adopt over 960 fire, law enforcement, and EMS stations statewide. In a tribute that not only highlights their dedication but honors their unwavering service, this initiative truly encapsulated the spirit of giving back.

Amid the hustle and bustle leading up to September 11th, H-E-B Partners took a step back to focus on those who are always at the forefront of emergencies. From washing fire engines to delivering hot meals and snacks, H-E-B’s Helping Heroes goes beyond the ordinary in its mission to uplift these community pillars. “Each year, H-E-B’s Helping Heroes program offers Partners an opportunity to give back to courageous first responders across the state,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs. “For two decades, this initiative has been a part of H-E-B’s longstanding commitment to support the brave Texans who serve our communities every day.”

This year was particularly poignant as it marked the 20th anniversary of the program coinciding with the National Day of Service and Remembrance. The annual event, which has been an integral part of H-E-B’s community efforts since 2005, honors the fallen heroes of 9/11 by serving the current heroes in our midst. The scale of the operation was remarkable, with over 3,000 H-E-B Partners participating, and donations exceeding $700,000 being funneled into first responder initiatives across the state.

From Meal Simple items to pantry staples, H-E-B’s contributions weren’t just in kind—they were a heartfelt acknowledgment of the sacrifice and commitment of first responders. These gestures of support and appreciation underscore the bond between H-E-B and the communities it serves, further strengthening ties across Texas.

In its 119th year, H-E-B continues to lead by example, reinforcing the idea that community service isn’t just a corporate initiative—it’s a core value. With over 160,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and annual sales reaching $43 billion, H-E-B’s legacy of generosity and innovation continues to grow. As the company evolves, its deep-rooted connection to community, service, and compassion remains steadfast, ensuring that every Helping Heroes event is more than just a tribute—it’s a testament to the Texas spirit.

