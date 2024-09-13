Women arrested after assaulting Colorado Springs police officer over towed car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs police officer is recovering after being assaulted by a woman on Friday.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at the Sinclair gas station at S. 8th Street and U.S. 24 Frontage Road.

A Sinclair employee tells KRDO13 that it was a shocking sight to see: a woman climbing on a tow truck to prevent her car from being towed and then attacking the officer who was trying to get her down.

Officers say they were forced to physically remove the woman from the truck during which she assaulted an officer.

That officer was treated at a hospital with cuts and bruises but has since been released.

The woman who caused all of this has been identified as Angelic Bully.

Police tell KRDO13 that once Bully was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Jai, she assaulted a deputy there.

Bully is now charged with 2nd-degree assault along with several other charges related to the disturbance.