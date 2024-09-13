UN staff member among ten killed during Israel military operation in West Bank

By Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

CNN – A United Nations staff member was among ten people killed during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and UN said on Friday.

Sufyan Jaber Abed Jawwad, who worked as a sanitation worker in El Far’a Camp in the West Bank, “was shot and killed on the roof of his home by a sniper during an overnight Israeli military operation in the early morning of September 12,” the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement.

Jawwad received three shots in the chest “while on the roof of his house having a coffee,” Juliette Touma, the agency’s communications director, also told CNN on Friday.

But the Israeli military has accused Jawwad and the others killed of being “terrorists.”

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), confirmed Friday that Jawwad was killed in an operation in the West Bank’s Far’a area and alleged that he was “hurling explosive devices that posed a threat to the forces operating in the area.”

“IDF troops opened fire toward him to remove said threat, and he was killed,” Shoshani said. He added that Jawwad was “known to Israeli security forces and he had been complicit in additional terrorist activities.”

The IDF said in an earlier statement on Friday that IDF troops had located and dismantled “a vehicle rigged with explosives, explosives laboratories, operational communications rooms, and weapons” during the operation that killed Jawwad.

CNN has reached out to UNRWA for a comment on the IDF’s claims.

Jawwad – the first UNRWA staffer to be killed in the West Bank in more than ten years – is survived by his wife and five children, according to UNRWA.

In Gaza, at least 220 staff have been killed since October 7, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Jawwad’s killing in a statement on Friday, calling it “a heinous crime.”

The IDF has voiced distrust of some UNRWA staffers before. in January, it accused several UNRWA members in Gaza of directly involving in the Hamas-led October 7 terror attack on Israel. A United Nations investigation in August found that nine UNRWA employees “may have” been involved in the October 7 attack and no longer work at the agency.

The other people killed in the Israeli operation over the past 48 hours were killed in the areas of Tulkarem, Nur Shams and Tubas, according to the IDF.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said the five killed in Tubas were members of the Tubas Battalion in the West Bank who were “preparing ambushes and explosive devices against” Israeli forces.

Operations in the West Bank

The death comes amid increasing Israeli military action in the West Bank.

Recent Israeli operations have had a heavy impact on humanitarian resources in the area, according, leaving the refugee camps of El Far’a, Tulkarem, Nur Shams and Jenin “especially affected” and destroying basic infrastructure including water and electricity destroyed, UNWRA said.

The agency said it had been forced to suspend its services to refugees in the area because of the “unacceptable risk” posed to both staffers and aid recipients by Israeli and Palestinian groups, including the danger posed by “improvised explosive devices by Palestinian armed actors.”

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for “fundamental changes” to the way Israeli forces operate in the occupied West Bank after the killing of American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi at a protest last week.

The sharply worded rebuke came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it was “highly likely” that Eygi was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire.”

Nearly 700 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah and the UN. The figures do not distinguish between militants and civilians.

CNN’s Mounira Elsamra contributed to this report.

