People living in tents in San Joaquin County could be fined up to $1000 if new ordinance passes

By Anahita Jafary

Click here for updates on this story

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — Living in tents on public property could soon be considered a misdemeanor in San Joaquin County.

A new proposal would update the county’s no camping ordinance.

This comes after the supreme court’s decision on homelessness earlier this summer, which allows cities and counties to enforce penalties for illegal encampments

The current ordinance allows camping on public property between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new one would allow deputies more ability to enforce restrictions against camping.

If the new ordinance is passed, then within the county, it would not only prohibit camping but the same goes for people sleeping in a car for more than an hour.

The misdemeanor includes a fine of up to $1000 or up to six months in jail.

The 2024 point in time count reported a total of 4,732 people experiencing homelessness in San Joaquin County.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow says the new ordinance is part of a solution.

“We cannot allow our county to in the businesses here in our neighborhoods to continue to be, damaged by these folks living out here on the streets and, this is just an incentive to make sure that they, they follow the law and get the help that’s offered to them,” Sheriff Withrow said.

County officials say without a new ordinance they have safety concerns.

“She got out of her car and was assaulted by a homeless person as she was trying to get into one of our county buildings. And that’s just unacceptable,” Withrow said about an incident that happened Thursday.

Paul Canepa is a San Joaquin County supervisor.

“We’re actively looking for, safe camping because, I mean, you can’t it’s just moving them from one place to another is not good. It’s not good for their well-being, and it’s not good for the people that have to go and displace them,”Canepa said.

According to the San Joaquin County board of supervisors, they have been looking for sites throughout the county.

People KCRA 3 spoke with said the services provided by the county aren’t always accessible.

Careen Chamorro lives in a tent, she said, “I’ve signed in the shelter several, several times and this is all we only have the top bunk. I can’t climb.”

She is in a wheelchair and said the shelters can not accommodate her disability.

Others living in tents said they cannot afford a fine.

“We’re like a community, a family like right here. We all look out for each other and, I mean, it’s not like we’re out here selling drugs or doing all that. We’re just living,” Chamorro said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.