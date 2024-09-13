Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Kansas City woman sues police department over training injury

By
Published 1:25 PM

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A woman is taking legal action against the Kansas City Police Department, claiming she was injured by bullet fragments during a firearms training session.

Alijandra Rios filed the lawsuit this week, accusing the department of negligence after she was injured on Aug. 10, 2022.

She alleges that the department didn’t provide adequate protective gear or proper training, which led to an accidental discharge from another attendee and caused head injuries.

According to the lawsuit, the incident left her with severe and lasting injuries, medical bills, and ongoing pain.

Rios is seeking compensation for her injuries and has requested a jury trial.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content