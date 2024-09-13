Fiestas Patrias returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fiestas Patrias kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. outside of the Pioneers in Downtown Colorado Springs. People will be able to park their cars along the street and enjoy some delicious authentic Hispanic food, music, and more.

This is the third year the City of Colorado Springs is hosting Las Fiestas Patrias. According to the organizers of the event, the reason they wanted to bring it here is the large number of Hispanics who live in southern Colorado. Organizers said they want everyone to enjoy the celebration in Colorado Springs and not have to go to Denver to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will feature entertainment like dancing horses, luchadors, and professional dancers practicing baile folklórico, and more.

"We've expanded the art zone this year by partnering with Copper. And so our art zone has been expanded. Last year, the pioneer's museum was still under construction, and that is now completed. And so we'll have more space for people and their families to come out and really enjoy the day. The weather's going to be absolutely beautiful," said Cory Arcarese, Co-organizer of Las Fiestas Patrias.

The KRDO 13 news team will be at the event Saturday morning celebrating with the community. The festivities go to 10 p.m. Saturday night and it's back on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening.