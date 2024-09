Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: cartelera, previa, a qué hora y cómo ver en vivo el combate

Miami, Estados Unidos: 8 p.m. (evento, peleas previas a la estelar) y 11 p.m. (caminata) Ciudad de México, México: 6 p.m. (evento) y 9 p.m. Buenos Aires, Argentina: 9 p.m. (evento) y 12 a.m. Bogotá, Colombia: 7 p.m. (evento) y 10 p.m. Madrid, España: 2 a.m. (evento) y 5 a.m.

Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Carlos Castro Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby Erislandy Lara vs. Danny García Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berhanga

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.