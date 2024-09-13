3 teenagers in custody after bloody attack on elderly men

By Stephanie Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Three teenagers are in custody after videos of men being attacked by a group of people circulate on social media.

“There was no physical threat from the elderly gentlemen, my uncle, and my dad,” Felipe Martinez said.

Martinez tells CBS 58 that his father, Freddie Vega, and his uncle, Jesus Andino, are the ones in a video being assaulted by a group of teenagers on Wednesday.

“Apparently, there was a fight that stemmed at Bradley Tech, which is the high school nearby, and it proceeded to move to McDonald’s,” Martinez explained.

Martinez owns the building next to the fast-food restaurant on National Avenue, the two men were standing by before the attack.

“[My uncle] was telling them to move away from the vehicles and that point in one of the videos you can see that my father kind of intervenes, he tells my uncle to leave it alone,” he said. “Out of nowhere they just start throwing punches.”

Martinez, a barber at Flip N’ Styles, said he is beyond angry and wants his community to do better.

“The barbershop has been open for 18 years. I service a lot of those kids; I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of those kids I have personally cut or my shop. Do they know that’s my father? Probably not. Would it have made a difference? Maybe not,” he said. “I try to keep him close. We physically built this [barbershop]. Him, my brother. Everything that I have is because of him.”

Another man, a 53-year-old, was also injured. Milwaukee Police confirm three males, two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old, are in custody facing aggravated assault charges in connection.

In a press release, they said, “MPD is requesting assistance in identifying all the individuals, including witnesses, involved. Those that cause harm to others in our community shall be held accountable. This behavior is not just unacceptable, it is inhumane. Violence is never appropriate conflict resolution.”

Martinez said his father was released from the hospital after being treated for serious injuries as a result of the attack.

“People are surprised that it happened to him, of all people,” he said. “He’s definitely in a lot of pain, it’s hard for him to move. I did have to assist him in getting out of bed and going to the bathroom.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson condemned the incident.

“I am appalled by the actions of the young people involved in yesterday’s assaults in the Bradley Tech neighborhood. The attack on the victims was without any conceivable justification. The victims have my prayers for a speedy recovery,” the Mayor said in a statement sent to CBS 58.

“Those responsible for the attacks must be held strictly accountable. I have spoken to police about this matter, and they tell me arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. It is also well past time for the restoration of police officers at schools. I ask MPS to address this with urgency.”

However, Martinez and others who railed outside Bradley Tech on Thursday said they want more than a statement.

“If they’re not reaching out, again, I mean it’s like, do you really care?” Martinez told reporters.

Many community groups gathered to show support for the victims and demand accountability. They said they want to sit down with MPD, Milwaukee Public Schools and the Mayor to find a solution to the violence.

“We are tired of them giving us the runaround and always [saying] they’re going to fix something but they’re never doing anything about it,” Brown Berets Chairman Walter Garron said.

MPS did comment on the incident, in a statement, they said in part, “MPS is aware of an incident that happened in the community yesterday involving a group of teenagers. This incident did not occur at an MPS school or on MPS property,” it read.

“The safety of students and staff is the number one priority of the district. The district follows policies and procedures to address concerns that could impact safety or the learning environment.

