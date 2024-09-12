‘They will learn’: Florida man accused of opening fire on sanitation employees

By Rachael Perry

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Lake Worth Beach man is in jail after investigators say he fired shots at a group of sanitation employees.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on South Lakeside Drive in Lake Worth Beach where investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting.

Court records show the victims, all employees with the City of Lake Worth Beach Sanitation Department, reported a man on a bike started shooting at them.

According to court records, the suspect was Oleg Arshinov of Lake Worth Beach. Court records show the employees told investigators that Arshinov originally approached them and told the workers they needed to move their trucks. The workers explained they would move when they were done collecting trash bins but Arshinov began threatening them.

Investigators said, “[the victim] said Arshinov got in his face and [the victim] hit him after telling him several times to get out of his face.”

The employee contacted his supervisor who arrived to help in the event Arshinov came back.

The shooting

Court records show, “While [the victim] was speaking with [his supervisor], he heard gunshots coming from down the street. [The victim] looked up and noticed Arshinov riding his bicycle towards him [and the other two workers].”

Investigators report Arshinov shot a handgun at two of the employees who jumped in a bush to ride. They say Arshinov then shot at the third employee who was able to drive away.

The employees told investigators when they came out from behind the bushes, one of their trucks had been moved.

The employees were reportedly able to get video of the suspect to show law enforcement.

According to court records, deputies recognized Arshinov from previous encounters and surrounded his home.

The probable cause statement shows Arshinov refused to cooperate with law enforcement and demanded one deputy lower his gun. When the deputy didn’t lower his rifle, Arshinov stated “Put it down now before I go get my thing”.

Moments later, investigators say Arshinov raised his right hand and pointed his finger directly at one of the deputies and stated, “You! I am going to take you out first!”

Eventually, they were able to get Arshinov to come outside where they arrested him.

Suspect takes to social media

Court records also show Arshinov took to social media in the moments before and after the shooting where he posted several videos. In one video he’s heard saying “They will learn their lesson, Glock 19 spoke a lot louder, now they running like cockroaches.”

In another video, he’s heard saying, “I even drove a dump truck for the first time because they left it behind and I couldn’t pass up an opportunity.”

According to court records, Arshinov went online again after noticing the PBCSO helicopter over his house and said, “I got bigger guns, I’ll take down that helicopter if I want to.”

He can also be heard threatening law enforcement saying, “Wait till I come out, some of you are going to be dead.”

Neighbors in shock

WPBF spoke to several neighbors, on and off camera, who said they were shocked this could happen and that anyone would do such a thing.

“Random violence is just not acceptable,” Alan Block said.

Block has owned his home on South Lakeside Drive since the 1950s and said the area has changed over the years.

“We didn’t lock our doors, we were out riding our bicycles any time of day and night.. it was a different place,” he said. “Lake Worth was a different place in the fifties.”

Block said he’s relieved no one was injured and is thankful he wasn’t out walking his dog when the shooting happened.

Arshinov in court

Arshinov appeared in Palm Beach County court Wednesday morning where he’s charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault on an officer, and one count of resisting an officer and carjacking.

The judge encouraged Arshinov not to speak with anyone outside of his attorney after he signed an invocation of rights.

“No matter how kind the deputies may be back there, cellmates, anybody else, your phone calls will likely be monitored as well,” the judge said. “Don’t talk to anybody about the matter except your attorneys.”

Arshinov agreed but less than a minute later he asked, “May I say something else?”

The judge quickly advised him not to and said, “I don’t think it’s a good idea to say anything at this time, sir. Nothing will benefit you at this moment.”

City of Lake Worth Beach responds

Jamie Brown, Interim City Manager and Director of the Public Works Department, sent WPBF the following statement:

“Yesterday, there was an incident involving City of Lake Worth Beach Public Works employees and a man with a weapon on a bicycle.

Our dedicated solid waste collectors work hard at their jobs, and we are saddened they were threatened while trying to do their jobs.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and we thank the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their quick action to apprehend the man.”

