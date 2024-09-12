Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rocks parts of Southern California
By Alaa Elassar, CNN
(CNN) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has been detected in California’s Ventura County, according to the United States Geological Survey.
It was centered about 4 miles north of Malibu, the USGS said.
The shaking was felt in downtown Los Angeles, according to journalists in CNN’s bureau there.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
