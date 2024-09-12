Judge Hasette recuses herself from cases involving man accused of gunning down his child’s mother

By Veronica Flores-Herrera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Judge Nanette Hasette has recused herself from the case involving Devaughan Marquise Williams, who was charged with the death of Kiara Smith, his child’s mother.

Police allege Williams shot the 25-year-old mother of three in her bedroom at her home on the 1100 block of Green Earth Drive off Navigation Boulevard.

On that day, KRIS 6 learned that Williams was on probation for two separate felonies-one involving an attack on Smith when she was pregnant in June 2023. The other involved an incident that took place five months later where Williams pointed a gun at his sister and tried to choke her. Both cases were handled by 28th District Court Judge Nanette Hasette.

As part of his bond conditions, Williams was asked to attend anger management classes, but Hasette did not order him to stay away from Smith.

While looking into Williams’ cases, KRIS 6 also learned that Hasette did not refer the two cases to the specialty court, which handles domestic violence probation cases.

On September 10, Hasette recused herself from the case and it was assigned to Judge Susan Barclay.

In the meantime, Williams remains in the Nueces County jail without bond.

